Friday’s news items [Garden tours: tomorrow; global Internet use; COVID-19 views; musicless summer & more] – 6/12/2020

Tomorrow | “Gardens tours return to Lancaster County Saturday in Columbia with a few changes” – Lancaster Online

313 views | Last night’s anemically announced Columbia “Parks and Recreation” monthly meeting” garnered 313 citizen views (at this posting time) at the live-streamed (and archived) at the Columbia Borough facebook page. Both Columbia news, views & reviews and Columbia Spy re-cast the meeting at their separate facebook pages. There never was an agenda nor notice of the livestreamed event posted at the Borough Website.

Local interest obituary | Kimberly A. Callahan

Less music this summer | This summer. the Long Park Summer Music Series concerts have been canceled and will be virtual. Bethlehem’s MusikFest will be digital too and the I-105 FallFest has been canceled.

“As the number of COVID-19 illnesses | soars past 2 million in the US, more and more infectious disease experts are sounding the alarm about rising cases and increasing hospitalizations in several states, an indicator that the deadly disease has stepped up its spread across the country.

“Hospitalizations have been on the rise in a dozen states since Memorial Day, when many states started easing restrictions on businesses and activities.

“For example, in Arizona, where the governor loosened restrictions in mid-May, infections have skyrocketed: From 187 new cases on June 1 to 1,585 yesterday. Emergency departments are close to 80 percent full, and state health officials have asked hospitals to activate their emergency plans.

“Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, is one of those desperately waving his arms. He’s baffled as to why so many people — including Trump and other government officials — are acting as though the virus is going away.

“He’s predicting that there will be another 100,000 deaths by the end of September, a prediction made just by looking at the data. He points out that 800 to 1,000 Americans are dying from the illness every day. At the low end, that’s about 25,000 people per month. In 4 months, that’s 100,000 more deaths.

“And that’s with the current rate of infections staying flat. If there are surges, as is happening right now in Arizona and 11 other states, that number will be higher.

“It’s a situation that Jha says is ‘catastrophic.'” – Fast Forward

Still a good quote | Whether or not Dietrich Bonhoeffer was the originator of the message or not is irrelevant. The message is strong and fits into the discussion of racial, cultural, ethnic, gender and other equity issues. It also speaks to the topic of policing concerning use of force and transparency.

Letter to the editor | “Fear and unity in Elizabethtown” – Lancaster Online

“Experts | Police ‘woefully undertrained’ in use of force” – Mail.com

Controversy at the DA’s office | “Former Lancaster County Drug Task Force head detective claims political motivation behind firing” – Lancaster Online

New businesses | advertised in the LEGAL NOTICES in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Speed racer: racetrack speeds | “Manheim Township clocked (the Mountville woman) traveling at speeds over 118 MPH in a 55 MPH zone“ – FOX43-TV