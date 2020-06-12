“Why kissing is key to our mental recovery” – The Los Angeles Times

“Seth Brown’s first interaction with romance didn’t quite go as planned. At age 10, the Venice resident had his initial brush with true love with a girl named Nikki on his schoolyard’s blacktop.

“’Her friend dared her to kiss me, but instead she head-butted me because she wasn’t comfortable with it yet,’ he says of the swing-set encounter. ‘Then she ran away squealing, and that was the end of it.’

“More than 20 years later, Brown has been strong on the dating scene in Los Angeles and is always on the lookout for good first-kiss potential (sans a head-butt). Rather than getting kisses from girls on a childhood dare, the 32-year-old documentary filmmaker is using dating apps such as Tinder as well as heading out on blind dates with women.”

Continue reading this article at The Los Angeles Times, click here.