Tuesday’s news items [Kmart is closing; do the right thing & more] – 6/16/2020

unafraid of doing the right thing |Emergency communications is a key component of emergency response. “A 911 dispatcher who was apparently watching in real time as a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the neck of George Floyd called a supervisor to tell him what she saw, not caring if it made her look like a ‘snitch,’ according to a recording of the call made public Monday.” – Mail.com

“training, transparency, and accountability” | “Police in Sunbury detail steps to improve how officers do their job.” – WITF

sign here | “Why hairdressers, gyms and the Trump campaign are asking people to sign COVID-19 waivers” – The Conversation

Yard Sale reminder posted at Borough Website.

gimme’ that old time religion | West (“by God”) Virginia “sees coronavirus outbreaks in churches“ – AOL

not an evangelical delight | “The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump’s administration by ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees.” – Reuters

What? | How ‘Karen’ went from a popular baby name to a stand-in for white entitlement” – The Conversation

Can’t say when, but | Yes, Kmart is closing. – Lancaster Online