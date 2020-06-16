Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [local interest obituary; zoning meeting; police practices; census returns & more] – 6/16/2020

In Lancaster on Saturday | “LGBTQ+ social distancing event to celebrate intersectional pride this weekend” – Lancaster Online

Obituary of local interest | Fanny R. Mapes – Lancaster Online

Second publication | Columbia Zoning Hearing Board notice of June 24 meeting. – Lancaster Online

“I think a lot, but I don’t say much.” – Anne Frank (from The Epoch Times)

“Powerful words from an ally | Never again (opinion)” – The York Daily Record

That’s it? Just a suspension and “sensitivity” training? | In almost every other job, the punishment would be far harsher: “Pennsylvania police officer suspended after video shows him kicking a seated protester” – The York Daily Record

One of the photos in this thought-stimulating photo collection: “Time is the best teacher, critic, and doctor. It is also a harsh cynic and an all-time winner. Even if you think you’re winning now, just wait until time turns everything upside down.”

Nationally “61.4% of Households Have Responded” – Columbia’s above average.

Mayor: “We don’t play that game … ” – Extracted from the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.