Thursday’s news items [new Website; “draining the local swamp”; police integrity; free tattoo removal offer & more] – 6/18/2020

Yes, you can | “How to Safely and Ethically Film Police Misconduct – The human rights organization WITNESS provides guidance on exposing violent and discriminatory policing.” – Teen Vogue

The updated, revised Borough Website is now live.

Now open | Columbia Life Network at its new location: 18 South Fourth Street.

long-time coming win | “The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status is illegal.” – The New Yorker

“drain the swamp” in the backyard | What’s this? A spark of integrity in one of the two local look-alike political parties: “Local Republican’s proposal looks ban politicians, government employees from serving on county GOP committee” – Lancaster Online

The revelation is no revelation | Former trumpeter Jon Bolton’s soon to be released book reveals nothing unknown about the sleaziness of the DIC. “Bolton wrote: ‘Trump commingled the personal and the national not just on trade questions but across the whole field of national security. I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations.'” Letters from an American has more.

Poison pills | Fast Forward daily e-blast reports about this uptick of retaliatory acts … by police officers:

“This is weird: Perhaps as a way of generating sympathy for themselves, cops across the country keep making up stories that employees at various eating establishments are trying to poison them or are insulting them. A few examples:

— On Monday, the NYC detectives’ union posted on Twitter that three of their officers had been intentionally poisoned by workers at a Shake Shack in Manhattan, and made sure to post the address of the store so that its employees could be harassed and threatened in person. The cops claimed to feel sick, and accused Shake Shack of putting something in their milkshakes. Shake Shack was cleared.

— A cop in Kansas claimed that a McDonald’s employee had written “f—— pig” on the receipt taped to his coffee cup, posting his charge on Facebook, which led to threats against the store and its employees. Turns out he made it up.

— A sheriff’s deputy in Indianapolis bought a chicken sandwich from McDonalds and put it in a refrigerator at the jail where he worked. Later, when he went to heat it up, he noticed a bite had been taken out of it. He immediately accused McDonald employees of tampering with his food and marched down there to talk to a supervisor. Turns out he had taken the bite and just forgot.

— In Fort Myers, Fla., a cop accused local Burger King employees of putting dirt and grit on his burger. He posted his poor-me accusation on Facebook, which led to calls for a boycott. Turns out the “dirt” was seasoning.”

“A tattoo parlor is offering to cover up racist ink for free | The parlor offers to ‘start your path to being the person you were meant to be.'” – ABC News