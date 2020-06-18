17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [CHS alum Webinar presenter; transparency happens; school guidance for the fall; BFFs & more] – 6/18/2020

amitamehta announcement FINAL-2

Columbia alum | Amita Mehta, Columbia High School Class of 1991, will be the presenter in a FREE Webinar next Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 pm. “Seating” for this ZOOM Webinar is capped at 100; a few spots remain, but you must register to attend:

When: Jun 25, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: PA Link Special WEBINAR: Amita Mehta | The Power of WE!

Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LPV1GMGgQyOvyeeBSI1e9A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

amended | “Wrightsville council amends suspension of container law even as restaurants open”Lancaster Online

revised | Strasburg’s Police Department has revised its “continuum of force” policy: “The new policy on the use of force includes an explicit duty to intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force.”Strasburg Police Department CrimeWatch

it’s not so difficult to be transparent | Bethlehem’s Police Department posted this.

confused | “Health officials failed to safeguard trust in Pa.’s coronavirus data”WITF

School opening during COVID-19 | Clear as: well. Here’s the guidance from the PA Department of Education for now.

“EDITORIAL | Virtual meetings provide cover” Reporters’ questioning is impeded.The York Dispatch

buds

BFFs | “Bolton alleges in new book that PresidentTrump told China to ‘go ahead’ with prison camps”WITF

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s