Thursday’s news items, part 2 [CHS alum Webinar presenter; transparency happens; school guidance for the fall; BFFs & more] – 6/18/2020

Columbia alum | Amita Mehta, Columbia High School Class of 1991, will be the presenter in a FREE Webinar next Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 pm. “Seating” for this ZOOM Webinar is capped at 100; a few spots remain, but you must register to attend:

When: Jun 25, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: PA Link Special WEBINAR: Amita Mehta | The Power of WE!

Register in advance for this webinar:

amended | “Wrightsville council amends suspension of container law even as restaurants open” – Lancaster Online

revised | Strasburg’s Police Department has revised its “continuum of force” policy: “The new policy on the use of force includes an explicit duty to intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force.” – Strasburg Police Department CrimeWatch

it’s not so difficult to be transparent | Bethlehem’s Police Department posted this.

confused | “Health officials failed to safeguard trust in Pa.’s coronavirus data” – WITF

School opening during COVID-19 | Clear as: well. Here’s the guidance from the PA Department of Education for now.

“EDITORIAL | Virtual meetings provide cover” Reporters’ questioning is impeded. – The York Dispatch

BFFs | “Bolton alleges in new book that PresidentTrump told China to ‘go ahead’ with prison camps” – WITF