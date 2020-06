data from Pennsylvania Department of Health Website

O-o-p-s, the tail is turning upward again; this report is on the heels of one of our County Commissioner’s braggadocio tweet: “I had a call from the Governor’s staff indicating Lancaster County will move to ‘green’ as of next Saturday June 27. I believe the joint, bipartisan resolution of the PA General Assembly already ended his emergency declaration and powers.”

