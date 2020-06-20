Saturday’s news items [principal search; a rainbow parfait; going green; blue union issues & more] -6/20/2020

“How Are Schools Responding To Racism Right Now? | The national push for racial equality is propelling some school districts to change.” – Newsy

In search | Thursday’s Columbia Borough School District’s School Board of Director’s meeting lasted just under four hours. The Youtube archived video is now posted at the District’s Website.

there sure is | a “Difference Between Price and Cost” – differencebetween.com

Tuesday’s Borough Council meeting | The June 27 council meeting agenda and supporting documents is posted at the borough Website. Some agenda items include:

a long overdue discussion: Consider Free Parking on Saturdays

Municipal Office Painting (exterior) discussion

The bills for the Market House project

Aging report: In private practice, a monthly accounts due aging report usually lists 30, 60, 90 and over 120 days outstanding accounts. Our experience is that those Customers in the “over 120 days” bracket were pretty much lost causes and would be collectible. It’s time to “write off” those debts or send them to collection. 44 “over 120 days” accounts are on the borough’s aging report. Two of them are over nine years old.

The Library’s Summer Reading | is going to happen virtually this year. There’s more here.

The question | “Why does a president get rid of his own hand-picked US Attorney in SDNY (United States District Court for the Southern District of New York) on a Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?” Something to hide, may be one reason, Letters from an American holds other possible reasons: “Tonight saw a Friday night news dump that will go into the history books.”

not like any other | “Most unions don’t aggressively shield their members from accountability for murder. Police unions are another story.” – In These Times

today at 2:00 pm | Lancaster Stands Up: “We protest for the same reasons that we vote and volunteer. We know that to win long overdue real and lasting systemic change, we have to get ourselves organized into a force that can apply and sustain pressure. Now in this critical moment in our nation’s history, it’s time for us to get clear on our next steps together—our path forward—from today through the November 3rd election, and beyond.” Join Lancaster Stands Up’s Our Path Forward Virtual Mass Meeting this Saturday at 2:00 pm.

Why now? | “The Coronavirus Pandemic and Police Violence Have Reignited the Fight Against Toxic Racism” – The Intercept

this time next week | “Lancaster County will move to ‘green’ phase June 26” – Lancaster Online