17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [council meeting tonight; “very generous” promise; congratulations, Representative Bryan Cutler & more] – 6/23/2020

Borough council meeting tonight | The updated Columbia Borough Website is fairly easy to navigate; visitors to the website can find out about the scheduled meeting agendas and minutes. There’s even a Webpage for “Budgets.” Though it’s fairly spartan. Something that might be considered: A “Monthly Budget Reports” page similar to Lancaster County’s.

“Next Stimulus Check | Will Be ‘Very Generous’”The Epoch Times

Summer heat: a killer | “Heat may kill more people in the US than previously reported, according to a new study.”Futurity

Congratulations to Lancaster County’s “Speaker” | “Rep. Bryan Cutler Is Pennsylvania’s New House Speaker”Keystone Newsroom

Youth mantra: “We’re gonna’ live for ever.” | “Florida Could Become COVID-19 Epicenter In U.S.”Newsy

But will mayors and council members force changes? | “Power to Rework Criticized Police Contracts Lies With Elected Leaders” Route Fifty

I'm gonna live forever
I'm gonna cross that river
I'm gonna catch tomorrow now
You're gonna wanna hold me
Just like I've always told you
You're gonna miss me when I'm gone
- I'm Gonna Live Forever lyrics

