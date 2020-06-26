Friday’s news items [may the green be with you; local obituary & more] – 6/25/2020

Today’s the day | But REMEMBER to:

Wear a mask when you’re out shopping, etc.

Be mindful of distancing.

Wash your hands.

Green is almost clean | “Going green still includes restrictions on visitation at nursing homes, which have been hit hard by covid-19 deaths.” Other constraints are from this Pittsburgh Tribune-Review article include:

“And hospitals and prisons may have visitation restricted on a case-by-case basis as necessary,” Wolf said.

Most businesses can resume, albeit while abiding by social distancing rules set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such guidance includes wearing masks in public, keeping at least six feet away from others outside of family members and staying home when feeling sick.

Many retailers — such as restaurants and bars — still will have reduced capacity and occupancy limits, as will the likes of elevators, escalators and Downtown Pittsburgh high-rises.

Don’t expect to see any festivals, sporting events or concerts resume anytime soon — likely not until a safe and effective vaccine becomes available, according to Wolf. The statement is in line with prior remarks by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Even in the green phase, Wolf encourages that workers who can telecommute continue to do so.

The goal of the governor’s color-coded plan to reopen the state gradually is to “provide the greatest freedom while preventing certain situations that are known to be catalysts for the transmisison of covid-19,” Wolf said.

