“pachycephaly” or “No wonder Europe wants to ban us” – commentary

Commentary: Fast Forward e-news (Yeah, we had to look it up, too! Pachycephaly: abnormal thickness of the bones of the skull.)

It’s difficult to discern whether the Americans who refuse to wear masks and socially distance are too arrogant to believe that they’ll get sick from the coronavirus, or simply too stupid. Neither is a very palatable choice.

Two more people were on TV last night, suffering with the virus, infected when they went out for burgers and beer because those are essential nutrients they cannot live without. Now they’re whining and pleading with other Americans not to be as idiotic as they were and stay home and wear masks and stay away from other people.

Honest to God, please just shut up already.

Nobody who isn’t wearing a mask is going to listen to you, just like you didn’t listen to all those people who have been making the same pleas for months. What on earth makes you think that your words are going to penetrate the pachycephaly, doubly thickened by rightwing ideology, of your fellow dolts?

They’re not. The only thing that will convince the mob of morons is to get infected, so we’ll just have to wait for the virus to work its way through the dimwit population and hope that those who get it don’t kill too many people along the way. If I were related to one of these simpletons, I’d change the locks ASAP.

So yup, cases continue to rise in the US, with the three largest US states by population — California, Texas, and Florida — breaking case count records seemingly by the hour.

ICU beds in Houston are almost at capacity. Disneyland in California has delayed its reopening, and workers at Disney World in Florida are begging management there to do the same because they really do not want to work at The Sickest Place on Earth.

Dozens of Secret Service agents are in quarantine today because they attended Trump’s virus rally in Tulsa.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which does a lot of coronavirus modeling, estimates that if Americans wore masks, we could save at least 30,000 lives by Oct. 1.

Instead, as Dr. David Blumenthal, president of The Commonwealth Fund, put it, the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is like watching a “public health train wreck in slow motion.” And the Choo-Choo-in-Chief is at the controls, either completely befuddled or completely callous. Take your pick.