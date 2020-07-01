Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [spotted lanternfly; grants for small business; Rand Paul LOSER; broken systems; body cams & more] – 7/1/2020

Reopening plan | Columbia Borough School District’s plan
Why you should care about | stopping the Spotted Lanternfly. – Penn State Extension
Hardest hit by Trump coronavirus? | The self employed – US Census Bureau
“COVID-19 Grants for PA Small Businesses | The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program is now open. Pennsylvania small businesses with 25 or fewer full-time employees, have annual revenues of $1 million or less, and were economically impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for relief. Grant awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000. It is not a first-come, first-served program. There will be multiple rounds of application windows, and applications will be prioritized and selected for funding based on the program criteria.
But he’s not alone | ” … Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) did not want to hear Fauci’s evaluation of the crisis. ‘It’s important to realize that if society meekly submits to an expert and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur,’ he lectured Fauci, who turned away Paul’s jabs with good humor. Paul told Dr. Fauci, ‘We need more optimism.'” – Letters from an American [NOTE: When will Kentucky stop electing these people? Support Amy!]
“Homework in a McDonald’s parking lot | Inside one mother’s fight to help her kids get an education during coronavirus” – The Hechinger Report
broken system? | Police education is broken. Can it be fixed? A patchwork system for training police focuses too much on military approaches and not enough on de-escalation and anti-bias. Past attempts at reform haven’t led to wholesale change.” – The Hechinger Report
Lititz PD started | Lititz Borough Police Department officers began wearing body-worn cameras (BWCs) starting at 7:00 AM on 07/01/2020. – Lititz Borough Police Department CrimeWatch