Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [spotted lanternfly; grants for small business; Rand Paul LOSER; broken systems; body cams & more] – 7/1/2020

Reopening plan | Columbia Borough School District’s plan

Why you should care about | stopping the Spotted Lanternfly. – Penn State Extension

Hardest hit by Trump coronavirus? | The self employed – US Census Bureau

“COVID-19 Grants for PA Small Businesses | The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program is now open. Pennsylvania small businesses with 25 or fewer full-time employees, have annual revenues of $1 million or less, and were economically impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for relief. Grant awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000. It is not a first-come, first-served program. There will be multiple rounds of application windows, and applications will be prioritized and selected for funding based on the program criteria.

“The first application window will open on June 30th and will remain open for ten business days.” – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development news release

But he’s not alone | ” … Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) did not want to hear Fauci’s evaluation of the crisis. ‘It’s important to realize that if society meekly submits to an expert and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur,’ he lectured Fauci, who turned away Paul’s jabs with good humor. Paul told Dr. Fauci, ‘We need more optimism.'” – Letters from an American [NOTE: When will Kentucky stop electing these people? Support Amy!]

“Homework in a McDonald’s parking lot | Inside one mother’s fight to help her kids get an education during coronavirus” – The Hechinger Report

broken system? | Police education is broken. Can it be fixed? A patchwork system for training police focuses too much on military approaches and not enough on de-escalation and anti-bias. Past attempts at reform haven’t led to wholesale change.” – The Hechinger Report

Lititz PD started | Lititz Borough Police Department officers began wearing body-worn cameras (BWCs) starting at 7:00 AM on 07/01/2020. – Lititz Borough Police Department CrimeWatch