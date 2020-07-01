Wednesday’s news items [transparency, Library will reopen; it began today 159 years ago; who is that masked man? & more] – 7/1/2020

Citizen transparency | “Columbia councilwoman says effort to see borough police use of force policy hindered” – Lancaster Online
Some normalcy | Columbia Public Library will reopen on Monday, July 6.
backpedaling VEEP | First you say you won’t then you will. What are people supposed to believe? – NPR
Trump coronavirus goes higher & higher | “Tuesday was the fourth time in a week that the United States posted a new single-day case record.” – The New York Times
The really out there RWNJs | “‘Not Your Old-School Aryan Nation Guy’: Army Case Highlights Evolving Threat” – NPR
This is from a Columbia news, views & reviews post from 2017 | TODAY IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST DAY OF THE BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG. John Rentz was wonded on the July 1, 1863. John Rentz was the son of an immigrant.Great-great grandfather John Rentz’s name is on Pennsylvania’s 151st Infantry monument at Gettysburg.
- On a visit to Gettysburg Battlefield a few years ago, we found our great-great grandfather’s name on the monument. Cousin who is an amazing Civil Way historian provided this information, too. John Rentz: The following is listed: Occupation – Farmer |Eyes – Gray |Hair – Brown |Height – 5’11”. Enlisted 9/25/1862 in Co. G, 151st PA Volunteer Infantry at North Heidelberg Twp., Berks Co.. The 151st PVI was a 9 months regiment nicknamed the ‘school teacher’s regiment’ due to many school teachers from the McAllister Academy being enlisted. He was wounded in action at Gettysburg on McPherson’s Ridge between approximately 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM on 7/1/1863. According to the records: ‘struck by a ball 7” below the right knee. Sent to Seminary General Hospital in Gettysburg until July 11th. Then transferred to a hospital at Broad & Cherry Sts. in Phila. until the latter part of Sept. and then discharged having lost his discharge of July 28th”.’”