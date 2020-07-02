Thursday’s news items [systemic inequality, maskspeak & more] – 7/2/2020

“‘Black Lives Matter’ is About More than the Police | “When we say Black Lives Matter, we’re talking about more than police brutality. We’re talking about incarceration, health care, housing, education, and economics — all the different components of a broader system that has created the reality we see today, where Black people are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people, where Black people are given harsher sentences for the same offenses, where Black people are more likely to be held on bail pretrial, and where Black people are dying not only at the hands of police, but because of an unequal health care system. Black lives should matter in all stages of life — and to honor that truth, we must radically transform the system from its roots.” – ACLU

Yesterday’s “masks on” announcement lays out masking stipulations and are authorized by the Health order dated April.19, 2020. This public safety order is something that’s been imposed in a growing number of states.

C’mon, el bandido macho, “Mask up! | “A new Newsy/Ipsos poll finds that nearly three-quarters of Americans say President Donald Trump should wear a face mask in public. Some 74% of Americans surveyed agreed that President Trump should wear a face mask, including 56% of Republicans.” – Newsy

“Green, Yellow, Orange Or Red? | This New Tool Shows COVID-19 Risk In Your County” – NPR

Insurrectionists, NOTE! | “Authorities do have the right, not to mention the responsibility, to require that Americans refrain from actions that endanger the lives of others. Some people may enjoy driving while drunk, and feel it is their God-given right to do so, but because so many drunk drivers have caused injury and death to others it is not permitted.”

” … being an American is not an excuse. It is the reason … should observe the laws and help others. That’s just part of the deal of living in a modern civil society.

“If the U.S. ever needed a reminder of the importance of the social contract that binds us to one other, it is now, as a new virus is raging through the land and civil discourse is so raw and ugly that there is open defiance of even the most simple protective measures. How hard is it to wear a face covering while ordering tacos, especially if it might save the life of a neighbor?” – Los Angeles Times editorial

That ain’t happening | “Trump once again said that the economy was recovering strongly, and suggested that the coronavirus would go away on its own. He said: ‘I think we’re gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.’ (The coronavirus will not just disappear.)” – Letters from an American