Thursday’s news items, part 2 [Library event; local obituary; wondering why & more] – 7/2/2020

Located | Columbia Police CrimeWatch page announces MIssing Person has been located.

Obituary of local interest | Joane L. Ott

This morning | A virtual event at the Library.

And school districts need your money | For what? An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reports that Eastern Lancaster County’s (Garden Spor) school board of directors is considering “several options to install synthetic turf field” at a cost in the range of $3 to $5 million. Priorities, people.

and people wonder why | … here’s suspicion about police departments’ operations. Check out this article: “Middletown police policy: They investigate complaints against themselves” – Sure, there have to be internal criteria and standards and inspections, but those criteria, standards and inspections have to be “open documents” for the community.

in form | We’ve been looking for the Elizabethtown Borough council meeting minutes for the June 18 meeting to see whether and how the council addressed the “armed vigilantes on the rooftops” at the protest/demonstration on June 6. But in form, the minutes for that weeks ago meeting are not yet posted. Not only does speed kill, so does lethargy.

Wondering … | Though it’s a pandemic period this year, we wonder … in previous years, the Borough’s accounting firm typically attends a borough council meeting to present a verbal overview of the audit report. Did that happen? Did we miss it? Didn’t see it in any of the minutes.