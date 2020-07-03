17512 Columbia

Fireworks: not right for everyone … especially pets.

It’s not just pets who may become anxious around fireworks. For combat veterans, refugees from conflict zones, and victims of gun violence, the sound of fireworks can trigger a panic attack or flashbacks of a traumatic event. People with autism and other sensory processing or anxiety disorders may also struggle.” – National Geographic

“Fireworks, picnics and other Fourth of July traditions can be great fun for people; but all of the festivities can be frightening and even dangerous for animals. Noisy fireworks and other celebrations can startle animals and cause them to run away; holiday foods can be unhealthy; summer heat and travel can be dangerous; and potentially dangerous debris can end up lying on the ground where pets can eat or play with it.” – The American Veterinary Medical Association has tips for you.

Why is Fido  Afraid of Fireworks? National Geographic

