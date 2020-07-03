Friday’s news items [“You are or you’re not!”; no Ephrata Fair; speed racers; a few tears & more] – 7/3/2020

We’re having a heat wave | Today and for a while to come; today, “A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.” – Today’s Weather!

Closed | “Borough offices are closed Friday, July 3, 2020 in observance of Independence Day. There is no street sweeping.” – Borough Website

Agenda posted | for the July 7 Columbia Borough Council – Work Session. Seriously? A facilities use discussion about a “block party ” on July 12 that’ll have a “few dozen people”? With ample social distancing, we trust? Finally, a serious discussion on something that should have been in place for years: fleet management for the Borough-owned vehicles.

Be advised | The agenda shows: “Citizens have a five-minute time limit for non-agenda comments and a three-minute time limit for agenda item comments. Everyonce in a while, it’s good to re-read Columbia’s meeting “protocol and rules for decorum.”

You are or you’re not! | “there is no in-between: Either you are racist, or actively anti-racist.” – Al Jazeera

Route 441 raceway | Lancaster Online letter-to-the-editor writer says, ” … that something must be done to regulate the speed limit between the Columbia Borough limit and the junction of Routes 441 and 999.”

It’s not “when you can … “ | it’s required “ … any time you’re outside and unable to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with you.” – Penn Live

And the grand old street fair will not be | “The Association announced on July 1, 2020 the postponement of the 102nd Ephrata Fair to September 21-25, 2021.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we struggled to make this difficult decision. Unfortunately, we find that we cannot host the Ephrata Fair and comply with Governor Wolf and the mandates he has set forth for the state of Pennsylvania and Lancaster County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and health of our community is a major concern.”

How’s that working? | “’Regarding enforcement, we are relying on the good sense and cooperative spirit of Pennsylvanians to follow the secretary of health’s mask-wearing requirement order, and at this time, law enforcement will not be charged with enforcing this latest order with citations for noncompliance,’ said Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman.” – Lancaster Online

Yeah, it’s legal, but | … wonder what Columbia Market House’s reaction and response will be when some yahoo goes to market with an assault weapon slung over his/her shoulder? Here’s Lancaster Online‘s Opinion column. Wonder what’ll be the response of any store or shop owner?

They’ll get a great building! | We’re shedding a few tears of nostalgia while reading that 8 West king Street is projected to be “45 apartments – including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. apartments.” We invested over 25 years of days, nights, weekends and holidays there. – Lancaster Online