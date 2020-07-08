Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [miscellany] – 7/8/2020

Watch on facebook or Watch on Youtube

COVID-19 complaint form | Strasburg’s Police Department’s CrimeWatch page announced this. Here’s the form: https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/doh/COVID-19-Complaint

“Don’t Want to Wear a Mask? | In Some Places, It Could Cost You.” – Route Fifty

Pause to wonder | “Lou Whitaker Turned A Damn Good Double Play: The longtime Tiger was one of the best ever at second base. So why isn’t he in the Hall of Fame?” – FiveThirtyEight

Give it up | “State seeks forfeiture of gambling machines, equipment and cash from former Columbia speakeasy” – Lancaster Online

Delusion | Definition: “a persistent false psychotic belief regarding the self or persons or objects outside the self that is maintained despite indisputable evidence to the contrary.”

“Trump: ’99 percent of [coronavirus infections] are totally harmless.’

“About 4.4 percent of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the US have died. About 15 to 20 percent of patients are hospitalized, and of those, 15 to 20 percent are so ill that they end up in the ICU.

“There are the untold numbers of patients who are suffering serious long-term effects, including strokes, diminished lung function, neurological problems, and cognitive deficits. Some may never regain full independence, and could need care for the rest of their lives.

“Somebody should tell Trump what the word ‘harmless’ means.

“So when he tweets, ‘We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World’ (his bad capitalization, not mine), please don’t believe him. We don’t.”- Fast Forward

“Check your county on the COVID disparity dashboard | Compare your area to the rest of your state in average daily cases and deaths . – Futurity [NOTE: Here’s a short cut to Lancaster County’s numbers.