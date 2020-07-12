Sunday’s news items [yesterday’s protest; council meeting on Tuesday; he’s back & more] – 7/12/2020

An outside perspective … from abroad | “Do Americans Understand How Badly They’re Doing?” – The Atlantic

local interest obituaries | James Edwin Moore, Jr. • Kim A. Horst

Council meeting, Tuesday | The 07-14-2020 Regular Meeting Packet is posted at the Borough Website.

Peaceful demonstration | Between 80 and 100 peaceful demonstrators and protesters met at Makle Park yesterday afternoon for recollection, reflection and prayer as they remembered acts of violence against black Americans. The demonstration continued with a walk through several of the streets of downtown; and included an eight minute and eight minute and forty-six seconds bended knee solemn testament to remember black persons as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many more who were murdered by unchecked police killers.

Unchecked, because the murderous actions may have been violations of the police officer’s department’s “use of force” or “continuum of force” policies. These policies are important for citizens of communities to know about and know. “Police should have the skills and cultural competence to protect and serve our communities without killing people – just as police do in England, Germany, Japan and other developed countries.”

Columbia’s Police Department’s use of force policy, at this time, has not been shared with its citizens. Columbia news, views & reviews has been suggesting making the police department’s “use of force” or “continuum of force” policy public for many years — just as it suggested making the restaurant inspections available to the public for years. It is difficult for citizens to understand the unwillingness to share “public health” information with the people the borough is charged with protecting and serving … it’s citizens, visitors, business owners and other shareholders in society.

“Having citizens know the “continuum of force” is not a bad thing nor does it compromise the effectiveness of the department or the officer. Knowing, though, instills a sense of awareness and understanding within the community.” “Revised police use of force policies should protect human life and rights. Policies should include guidance on reporting, investigation, discipline, and accountability and increase transparency by making the policies available online.”

Visible along the march route were police vehicles and personnel from Columbia Police Department and other jurisdictions. The police presence, ostensibly, was to protect the demonstrators. Although visible at Makle Park, a high-flying drone was stationed over the assembly. We are uncertain who was operation the drone, but it appeared the drone was at the higher level (or higher) of the Federal Aviation Administration’s permissible altitude.

He’s back! | Gary Larson fans are rejoicing because the creator of The Far Side has returned. He writes, “So fast-forward to today, and hey, look! I’m writing another letter! This time, though, I’m writing to say something I never thought I would: Welcome to The Far Side website! Guess I’ve got some ’splainin’ to do.”

No local restaurant inspections this week | A check of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s database (Click here to view inspection reports) shows no Columbia inspections this week.

“slow moving disaster” | This Atlantic magazine book review is about the dying of America’s newspapers: the author notes most Americans are “unaware of the gravity of the emergency—and unaware of the existential threat to the country’s informational ecosystem.” “The threat Americans face, (the book’s author, Margaret Sullivan, is not just the news that lies. It is also the news that will never exist in the first place.” Read about the death of the Middletown Press & Journal here.

A glimmer of hope | but police have arrested a suspect and have charged him with kidnapping. – East Lampeter Township Police Department CrimeWatch