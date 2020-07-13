17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [May Day photos; council meeting agenda; H.A.R.B. meeting notice and property items; sheriff sale & more] – 7/13/2020

“economic disaster” | ” … economists think that a refusal by Congress to extend unemployment benefits or bail out state and local governmentsis just as likely to hurt the economy as local economies staying open in spite of COVID-19 spikes — or even closing because of the virus.”FiveThirtyEight

maydayPaul Resch posted 40 terrific photos from the 75th annual Columbia High School May Day, July 11, 2020, at his facebook page.

Way to go, Betsy. You dolt. | “(Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos) vowed to cut off federal funding for public schools that do not reopen” in the fall.Letters from an American

numbers rising | The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Texas, Florida, California and a number of states; globally, the US has recorded 26% of all cases and 24% of all deaths.This continuation of the initial round of the virus (or maybe the second wave) is hitting everywhere; in Brazil, “Police officers have been removing sunbathers from Brazil’s iconic Copacobana beach as the country’s coronavirus death toll continues to spiral.” – The Daily Mail

Visionary at the helm | Remember this March story: “Trump believes coronavirus will vanish with April temps — experts are skeptical warm weather alone is enough.” MarketWatch

Tuesday’s borough council meeting | agenda and supporting packet information is posted at the Borough’s Website.

Reminder: It’s “Green Phase” not “Green Zone” | Two totally different concepts that one councillor gets confused. Read more about the Green Phase pandemic conditions in Pennsylvania in the COVID -19 UPDATE FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR – Read Press Release HERE.

H.A.R.B. meeting | This notice is published in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Government Calendar:

“The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. – Wednesday, July 15, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. The meeting will be livestreamed via the borough’s Facebook page; use the GoToMeeting link on the borough’s website at columbiapa.net. Agenda items include:

    • 132 and 138 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.; 789 Main Street LLC, owners. Revise a previously approved design for a new four-story mixed-use building.
    • 538 N. Second St.; Joseph Ayad, owner. Replace a wooden entry door with a new Masonite steel door. Install an uncovered concrete stoop across the ground-floor facade.
    • 425 Walnut St.; Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace slate roof shingles with new asphalt shingles.
    • 308 Locust St.; Borough of Columbia, owner. Replace 15 wooden panels with glass panes above fixed office windows.
    • 155 Bridge St.; William Pflumm, owner; Dylan Pflumm, applicant. Install new full-lite steel door within an existing door opening on the building’s east elevation.
    • 349 Union St.; TNH Sober Living, owner. Replace a twopart window with a wooden barn door. Install commercial signs measuring on two locations on the facade.”

Columbia Property | Notice of sheriff’s sale

