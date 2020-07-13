Monday’s news items [May Day photos; council meeting agenda; H.A.R.B. meeting notice and property items; sheriff sale & more] – 7/13/2020

“economic disaster” | ” … economists think that a refusal by Congress to extend unemployment benefits or bail out state and local governmentsis just as likely to hurt the economy as local economies staying open in spite of COVID-19 spikes — or even closing because of the virus.” – FiveThirtyEight

Paul Resch posted 40 terrific photos from the 75th annual Columbia High School May Day, July 11, 2020, at his facebook page.

Way to go, Betsy. You dolt. | “(Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos) vowed to cut off federal funding for public schools that do not reopen” in the fall. – Letters from an American

numbers rising | The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Texas, Florida, California and a number of states; globally, the US has recorded 26% of all cases and 24% of all deaths.This continuation of the initial round of the virus (or maybe the second wave) is hitting everywhere; in Brazil, “Police officers have been removing sunbathers from Brazil’s iconic Copacobana beach as the country’s coronavirus death toll continues to spiral.” – The Daily Mail

Visionary at the helm | Remember this March story: “Trump believes coronavirus will vanish with April temps — experts are skeptical warm weather alone is enough.” – MarketWatch

Tuesday’s borough council meeting | agenda and supporting packet information is posted at the Borough’s Website.

Reminder: It’s “Green Phase” not “Green Zone” | Two totally different concepts that one councillor gets confused. Read more about the Green Phase pandemic conditions in Pennsylvania in the “COVID -19 UPDATE FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR – Read Press Release HERE.

H.A.R.B. meeting | This notice is published in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Government Calendar:

“The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. – Wednesday, July 15, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. The meeting will be livestreamed via the borough’s Facebook page; use the GoToMeeting link on the borough’s website at columbiapa.net. Agenda items include:

132 and 138 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.; 789 Main Street LLC, owners. Revise a previously approved design for a new four-story mixed-use building. 538 N. Second St.; Joseph Ayad, owner. Replace a wooden entry door with a new Masonite steel door. Install an uncovered concrete stoop across the ground-floor facade. 425 Walnut St.; Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace slate roof shingles with new asphalt shingles. 308 Locust St.; Borough of Columbia, owner. Replace 15 wooden panels with glass panes above fixed office windows. 155 Bridge St.; William Pflumm, owner; Dylan Pflumm, applicant. Install new full-lite steel door within an existing door opening on the building’s east elevation. 349 Union St.; TNH Sober Living, owner. Replace a twopart window with a wooden barn door. Install commercial signs measuring on two locations on the facade.”



Columbia Property | Notice of sheriff’s sale