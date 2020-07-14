17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [meetings; today’s Bastille Day, at the Library and more] – 7/14/2020

Tonight’s borough council meeting | agenda and supporting packet information is posted at the Borough’s Website. 

Today is also Bastille Day | Long ago (231 years) and far away (Paris, France), everyday citizens began their struggle to wrest power from a government that stopped hearing them. – History.com

Special meeting | The Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors announcement: “We are having a special July Board Meeting this Thursday to discuss Re-Opening Plans for the 2020-2021 School Year and Personnel! Please come out Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6pm at the Columbia High School Auditorium. Masks are required to attend. – CBSD facebook page

