Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [Zoning hearing; at least two sides to every story; corporate welfare & more] – 7/14/2020

July is National Ice Cream Month | According to the International Dairy Foods Association, “Americans consume about 23 gallons of ice cream each year, on average. As the summer reaches peak temperatures in July, Americans celebrate National Ice Cream Month as a way to cool off and enjoy the nation’s favorite frozen treat with friends and family. Ice cream has historically been a key feature of American communities..”

Fortunately for folks around here … | there are multiple ways to satisfy ice cream tastes. Columbia favorites include Coffee and Cream, Hinkle’s and DQ. And not real far away, the home of Turkey Hill ice cream — “In 1980, the Frey brothers (Turkey Hill Dairy founders) took the biggest step in the life of the dairy by expanding its ice cream production. Turkey Hill Ice Cream quickly became a favorite in local Lancaster County stores.”

premature liberation | “Opinion: Oh no. It’s Lockdown 2.0” – The Los Angeles Times

Surprised? | “The Supreme Court’s Big Rulings Were Surprisingly Mainstream This Year” – FiveThirtyEight

Choose Columbia? | “City introduces ‘Choose Harrisburg’ campaign to encourage shopping local” – The Burg

and why not latch onto another corporate welfare wagon | “Lancaster County Convention Center wants piece of county’s federal coronavirus relief package” – Lancaster Online

Give back time | “Supreme Court Rules That About Half Of Oklahoma Is Native American Land.” – NPR – Washington’s NFL team isn’t the only one that’ll have to restore what’s been taken.

another nine minute video | Allentown’s Police Department has posted a nine minute and 39 seconds video and a comunication about the incident that surfaced yesterday. The video shows another view of just some of what every police officer’s daily routines may encounter. It’s not easy being a law enforcement officer and responses to split-second timing of events require intense and regular training.

Ah, shoot moment | It all unravels in an “ah, shoot!” moment. You know, “the 1,000 atta’ boy/girls are blown away with just “a shoot” moment. Watch this video to see what we’re talking about. Not good press for Wildwood, NJ.

Zoning Hearing Board Hearing | Meeting scheduled for July 29. – Lancaster Online [NOTE: The meeting concerning ” special exception(s) and/or

variance(s) at the property located at 523 Locust Street” is also listed at the Borough Website.