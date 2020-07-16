Thursday’s news items, part 2 [three hours!; what happened then … ; all that debt & more] – 7/16/2020

teachable moments | “The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic: A Family’s History Brings Hope” – next avenue

council patience | “It took three hours for Allentown City Council to get through comments from the public that mostly called for defunding the police department while protesters gathered outside City Hall to also demand reforms, including that all the officers involved in a video that showed an Allentown officer kneeling on a man be fired.” – The Morning Call

circling the drain continues | “Want to read a local newspaper on a Monday morning in Wyoming? The last one still printing is about to stop” – Nieman Lab

“How Pandemics Wreak Havoc | — and Open Minds: The plague marked the end of the Middle Ages and the start of a great cultural renewal. Could the coronavirus, for all its destruction, offer a similar opportunity for radical change?” – The Atlantic

“Members of the so-called Boogaloo movement, attend a demonstration against the lockdown over concerns about Covid-19 on April 18, 2020 at the State House in Concord, N.H.” – Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP

“pro-fa?” | “The Far-Right Revolution Was Waiting for an Opportunity. Now, It’s Here.” – The intercept

all that debt! | “Banks set aside billions, expecting big consumer loan defaults” – MarketPlace

“Banks will make out | with $18 billion in fees for processing small business Paycheck Protection Program relief loans during the pandemic, according to calculations by Amanda Fischer, policy director at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a progressive economic think tank.” – The Intercept

Tomorrow – Music in the Park