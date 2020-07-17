OPINION | about partisanship, insurrectionists and resolve (or the lack of)

We’d never have survived the war. | Given the complete absence of resolve about the simple acts of wearing a mask and distancing, it’s a cinch today’s silly notions held by some would have lost the Second World War. “During World War II, millions of Americans grew their own vegetables, but the movement was driven much more by government and corporate messaging than by the threat of starvation.”

Mask wars | The resistance movement of the “anti-maskers” jeopardizes the singular movement to lessen the spread of CVOVID-19. This lack of purpose and cohesiveness is not about an “all for one and one for all” movement that’s needed.

Here and in California and elsewhere | “Over the course of the four-month pandemic, Californians have focused their anger at the governor and other politicians, county health officials and the current resident of the White House. But now, in the early days of yet another shutdown, they are turning on each other like never before.” This infighting is a recipe for disaster; certainly any effective family,organization, community or government has to have trusted leadership and collective concurrence to achieve goals and missions. When facing an enemy of unknown proportion and capability, this parable from the writings of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War resounds:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

“There are a substantial number of people who may be losing parents that we would consider younger adults and a substantial number of people may be losing spouses who are in their 50s or 60s,” says Ashton Verdery.” (Credit: Getty Images)

Until it hits home, deniers resist | “Every death from COVID-19 will affect approximately nine surviving family members, according to a new study of kinship networks in the United States.” Deniers and insurrectionists cling to “It’s only the flu!” A virus that has contributed to the deaths of over 7,000 in Pennsylvania is proving more virulent and tenacious than the flu. An April article in the York Daily Record says COVID-19 is more than 10 times more deadly.

Know the facts | ” … while the widespread suspicion that numbers can be manipulated to support almost any conclusion predates the pandemic, partisanship around the response to the virus has further undermined Americans’ trust in COVID-19 data.”

So who was more accurate? | Science or politics?

“In a March interview with ’60 Minutes,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, ‘There’s no guarantee that this particular coronavirus is going to diminish when the weather gets warmer, but I hope it does.’’ – Newsy

POTUS tweet: “Nothing is easy, but……he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone.”