Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [School District board of directors’ meeting; no money for Medicare?; saying one thing doing another & more] – 7/21/2020

“SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NOTICE | Columbia School Board meetings require masks and social distancing by the order of Governor Wolf. Columbia School Board meetings are Live Streamed. If you cannot make the public meeting, please attend the Zoom (virtual) Meeting:

“Thursday, July 23, 2020, 6 pm – Live at Columbia High School Auditorium

“Zoom (virtual) meeting – Link to be published at a later date” – Columbia Borough School District Website

“Another problem on the health horizon | Medicare is running out of money.” – WITF

“Musikfest | lineup for Martin Guitar’s Jam In Place concert streams” – The Morning Call

The DIC’s Schutzstaffel | The invasion of unidentified federal forces in American cities is shocking. Much like Hitler’s SS (Schutzstaffel) did in Nazi Germany, they claim to operate to impose “law and order.”

“Feds, right-wing media paint Portland as ‘city under siege.’ | A tour of town shows otherwise” – Oregon Online

Ironic the US can support demonstrators in Hong Kong | but apply the same tactics they decry here in American cities. “Thousands protest in downtown Portland Monday; federal officers again respond with force” – The Oregonian

Doubt that! | “The Trump administration is trying to block funding for coronavirus testing and contact tracing, the CDC and the National Institutes of Health; the next coronavirus relief bill is expected to tie school funding to classrooms reopening; Trump insisted that he’ll “be right eventually” about the coronavirus pandemic, repeating his claim that “it’s going to disappear”; and Trump will resume the White House coronavirus task force briefings on Tuesday.” – What The Fuck Just Happened Today?

Transparency matters | “How a Coalition of New York Activists Revealed Police-Department Secrets:The widespread protests over George Floyd’s death helped prompt legislators to repeal a law that kept police disciplinary records from public view.” – The New Yorker