Thursday’s news items, part 2 [Climate survey, in praise of teachers, letters & more] – 7/23/2020

“WEAK STATE | How the Coronavirus pandemic exposed America’s dysfunctional democracy“ – The Intercept

Never played a down of college football | yet, Pittsburgh Steelers “all pro” Carlton Hasselrig has died. “‘Cambria County’s greatest athlete’: Haselrig beat long odds, overcame obstacles and inspired many with his wrestling, football accomplishments and his ‘heart'” – The Tribune-Democrat

Teachers teach – no matter what: because they care!

Coronavirus outcome | “The (Penn Manor School District) board unanimously agreed to continue streaming its meetings online for the public to watch. Although the virtual meetings originally started in response to the pandemic, the board agreed they were a good way to boost public participation going forward, noting 100 people had tuned into the July 13 meeting.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

A letter | This LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor writer asks the question we so often ask? “Is this really what Republicans have become?” – It hurts to see your ideals crushed.

And this Columbia letter-to-the-editor | echoes, “Praises Gov. Wolf, criticizes the GOP.”

Courage to speak up against “hate and transphobia” | “Gov. Tom Wolf responds to mocking of Dr. Rachel Levine in Bloomsburg Fair social media post.” – Penn Live

Local, too | We’ve heard and seen these kinds of “hate and homophobia” comments right here in Columbia. On the hate pages that are “private facebook groups.”