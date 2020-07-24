Friday’s news items [open house today; wear a mask at NFL games & more] – 7/24/2020

“EXPERIENCE RIVER TRAIL LIVING | At the Riverside Foundry OPEN HOUSE Today from 4pm – 7pm”

another statement | “On Opening Day, a Rarity for M.L.B.: Support for Black Lives Matter: Players and coaches knelt before the national anthem, and teams played a message of unity at the first two games of the 2020 season.” – The New York Times

“woke community” | Communities of conscience listen; in Manheim Township, the supervisors (townships have commissioners and supervisors; boroughs have councillors) the commissioners held an open forum as: “Manheim Township residents voice concerns after Skyline Pool incident – Lancaster Online

“U.S. hits 4 million cases of coronavirus | adding a million new cases in just 15 days.” – WITF

Triage in Texas | “It doesn’t appear that these far-right-wingers understand or care just how bad things are in some parts of Texas. Several media outlets are reporting that Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City in south Texas is being forced to start rationing care.

“The rural hospital, with limited capacity and not a single ICU bed available for it to use in the entire state or even in neighboring states, set up an ethics panel to evaluate which COVID-19 patients have a good chance of survival and should be admitted for treatment, and who should be sent home to die.

“The upset and angry doctors being forced to make these decisions say it’s the bad decisions by residents who refuse to wear masks or practice social distancing that are to blame.” – Fast Forward

“Coroner |26-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19: A newborn baby who died in Berks County over the weekend may be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.” – WFMZ-TV69

mask up | “NFL Requiring Fans To Wear Face Coverings At Games” – Newsy

the politics of pandemic | “Politicians and Business Interests Pushed Health Officials Aside to Control Reopening. Then Cases Exploded.” – Route Fifty

“Nonetheless, Trump continues to demand that schools reopen | saying today that if they don’t, money should go from the public schools to parents to send their children elsewhere. This would divert money from public to private schools, a plan Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos advocates. Advisors noted that Trump was paying close attention to leading Republicans backing out of the convention, and was worried attendance would be thin. Cancelling because of the pandemic let him stake out a leadership position on an issue where polling shows Americans think he has failed.” – Letters from an American

opening | “Lancaster, Mountville libraries reopen for limited browsing, computer use; other libraries reopen, too: Required masks among safety procedures in place; several other libraries around the county have already reopened. The Lancaster Online article says Columbia’s Public Library “is open for browsing for materials, faxing and making copies. Computer use is by appointment only.”