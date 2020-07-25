Saturday’s news items [WFT?; bike auction; town hall; not yet!; if you want to be happy for the rest of your life … & more] – 7/25/2020

NOPE! Not yet! Only good news travels fast, it appears. | The livestreamed version of the July 23 “School Board meeting at the CHS Auditorium. This is to discuss the Re-Opening Plan for the ’20-’21 School Year.” is still not available for public viewing for those who could not attend the meeting. We’ve heard that the public comments by the current mayor and a former school board director are “interesting” in a manner of speaking.

Today | “Columbia Borough Police Bike Auction”

Fraudsters hit all demographics | “Explore data to find scams near you” – Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information

FIRED | “Skyline Pool manager fired after calling police on Latino and Black family” – Lancaster Online [Note the swift and open “personnel decision” response on the part of a municipality.”]

Nope, not here | “At town hall, community questions city officials on policing reform, advisory board” – The Burg

It’s WFT not WTF. | But WTF? anyway? – Newsy

“Trump’s Fake Solution to the Fake Crisis in Portland | Federal agents dressed as soldiers have only energized demonstrations for Black lives.” – The New Yorker

Should the country shut back down? | “That’s the opinion of more than 150 US medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses, etc. They signed a strongly worded letter that was sent to the Trump administration, Congress, and governors calling for the country to basically start over because reopening plans have failed in so many states and the coronavirus is spreading unchecked.”

“The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it’s to save as many lives as possible,” they wrote. They also criticized the lack of preparation, the time wasted during the shutdown, and the failure to build stockpiles of protective equipment and tests.

“In March, people went home and stayed there for weeks, to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. You didn’t use the time to set us up to defeat the virus. And then you started to reopen anyway, and too quickly,” the letter said. “Right now we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities.” – Fast Forward

“PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY FIVETHIRTYEIGHT / GETTY IMAGES”

November’s coming | “Americans Mostly Support Voting By Mail” – FiveThirtyEight

“Vote for democracy on Nov. 3” | Letter-to-the-editor writer makes a plea. – Lancaster Online

Marriage isn’t a ticket to happiness | ” … those who have ‘loved and lost’ are just as happy towards the end of life than those who ‘never loved at all.’” – Futurity

New, again | Taylor Swift’s new album is out; here’s “Taylor Swift – cardigan (Official Music Video)”