Saturday’s news items [next borough council meeting agenda; Chamber’s Marketplace; evangelical good times & more] – 8/8/2020

posted at the borough website | the agenda and meeting packet for the 08-11-2020 Regular Meeting

Click here to register.

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.” – Groucho Marx

Happiness is handmade! | “Check out some of this week’s featured vendors as part of Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Virtual Marketplace! This unique fundraiser celebrates businesses, restaurants, dealers, vendors and artists while supporting Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce! ”

manipulators | “Cats prefer free meals over working for food” – Futurity

“Racism?” | At the VA? It’s endemic. – The Washington Post

Going postal flunky | “Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump loyalist, has recently created new rules for the agency that have dramatically slowed the delivery of mail just as mail-in voting for 2020 has begun. Today, DeJoy overhauled the USPS, releasing a new organizational chart that displaces postal executives with decades of experience and concentrates power in DeJoy himself. Twenty-three executives have been reassigned or fired; five have been moved in from other roles. The seven regions of the nation will become four, and the USPS will have a hiring freeze. DeJoy says the new organization will create ‘clear lines of authority and accountability.’” – Letters from an American

and then there were two | Cancellation of Manheim Farm show leaves two remaining fairs scheduled. – Lancaster Online

“Greedy” | that’s what PSU fans think the football program – Penn Live

Evangelicals just wanna’ have fun | “Jerry Falwell Jr to take leave of absence after racy photo” – BBC

“Sturgis Motorcycle Rally | The BBC reports that 250,000 bikers will be attending: “This is the 80th year of the South Dakota rally. It could be one of the largest public gatherings since the start of the pandemic. Some worry it could be a ‘super-spreader’ event.” [“2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Moves Forward After Rally Venues Stated They Would Move Forward With Or Without The City.”}

Remember-ming!

“Flash Gordon |An erotic sci-fi extravaganza” – BBC

“You swine! | German nudist chases wild boar that stole laptop” – The Guardian