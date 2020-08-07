17512 Columbia

Columbia Climate Survey is closed and …

the winning survey participant has been emailed to inform that person he/she has won $100 cash.

We hoped to award a much larger cash prize (up to $500.00); alas, the number of respondents was much lower than we’d hoped.

Here are some of the Columbia Climate Survey findings:

1

2

3

4

5

Due to the small  survey sample (fewer than 100) the closed end question survey results are statistically uncertain. Not unlike the famous Literary Guild survey before the Truman – Dewey election in 1948.

On the other hand, the open-ended survey questions may be more reflective, even with a small survey sample. Those results bear more study.

 

