Sunday’s news items [obituaries of note; restaurant inspections; metrics; non-profits, transition & more] – 8/9/2020

Obituaries of note | Not often seen, but there’s an obituary notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster that’s a full page and an additional column in scope. There’s also a death notice of a Columbia resident, Eugenio Morales-Torres.

Columbia news, views & reviews metrics. | Over the years since Columbia news, views & reviews began publishing (in 2012), the number of views and visitors has continued to increase. (Click on the graphic above to enlarge.) A view (the lighter color above) is the number of webpages that have been viewed by one visitor; a visitor (the darker color) is when “someone reaches the website from a referring source outside your website domain. Usually, analytics tools only attribute one visit even if a person goes to multiple pages on your site while they’re there. In other words, a person can accrue multiple pageviews during one visit. This is why pageview counts are generally larger than visit counts.” – SOURCE: Hubspot

Befuddled by common Internet terms? | Don’t be; here’s the “Top 20 Internet Terms for Beginners.” – Lifewire

Recent area restaurant inspections | No inspections of dining facilities in Columbia during the last week, but pizza devotees may want to steer clear of Marietta Pizza & Grill based on this report.

What’s this say? | “Doctors, hospitals launch voter registration.” – Associated Press

Saying it and doing it are different – Green Dreamz and Merchants Association of Columbia, Inc. both are listed at the state’s database.

Not according to the IRS | The above two Columbia entities are registered with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of State; each is registered as a non-profit corporation. Only one, however, is registered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) according to its database. Columbia news, views & reviews’ emails and telephone messages to the Department of State requesting clarification have gone unanswered. “State law governs nonprofit status, which is determined by an organization’s articles of incorporation or trust documents. Federal law governs tax-exempt status. The Internal Revenue Code specifically refers to exemption from federal income tax.”

how-to start a non-profit | The Pennsylvania Association of Non-Profit Organizations (PANO) offers “Tips on Starting a Nonprofit Organization in Pennsylvania.”Numerous reporting requirements for a non-profit entity; this IRS Webpage identifies them.

Transition transition | Today’s post is the last regular post for Columbia news, views & reviews. After more than 7,350 posts spanning all the way back to March 1, 2011, this publication will cease to publish certainly by the end of 2020. Beginning today, this publication will no longer provide daily posts and maybe even weekly posts. The small scale Columbia Climate Survey showed that Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews are the top two ranked media resources people use to find out what’s happening in Columbia. We may continue to use the Columbia news, views & reviews facebook page to share items of local relevance.