EDITORIAL | Cat got your tongue?

It’s most curious.
Seems so many municipalities, school districts, businesses and organizations have come out firmly in support of Black Lives Matter as an idea and the trek toward racial and cultural awareness, equity and acceptance of one another.
This month’s American Legion Magazine says it this way: “Unequal treatment violates nation’s highest values.”
The VFW Magazine also made its statement:
Don’t you wonder: “Why hasn’t Columbia Borough taken that step toward social justice?”
Although I get the point you’re trying to make Brian, as with many other such items you’ve written on, they’re just words on a piece of paper unless truly believed in and acted on. From what I have seen in my 18+ years in Columbia, I don’t see the racial issues espoused on the news nearly every night here. I see people who genuinely get along, regardless of race, religion, etc. who are dealing with the same issues of housing, employment, raising children side by side each and every day. It seems to me that some are trying to stoke a fire here in Columbia that does not exist. People respect each other for the battles that each of us deal with life every day.
The following was said by a retired Columbia school teacher:
We don’t have a problem here because “they” know their place.
Keep on believing there’s no problem.