EDITORIAL | Cat got your tongue?

It’s most curious.

Seems so many municipalities, school districts, businesses and organizations have come out firmly in support of Black Lives Matter as an idea and the trek toward racial and cultural awareness, equity and acceptance of one another.

This month’s American Legion Magazine says it this way: “Unequal treatment violates nation’s highest values.”

The VFW Magazine also made its statement:

Don’t you wonder: “Why hasn’t Columbia Borough taken that step toward social justice?”