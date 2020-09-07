more on “losers” and “suckers”

From 1941 through 1945, America “losers” and “suckers” from its cities and small towns did something really onerous as far as you’re concerned, President Donald J. Trump. They served in the military forces of the United States.

Here in Lancaster County, as the “losers” and “suckers — the young men and women who went off to war — from the tiny little village of Reinholds, its citizens mistakenly (according to you) were proud of them. Some of them didn’t come back alive; others, like our father, came back with physical and emotional scars that would lurk hidden in their minds forever.

Marvin E. Long is one example of your “loser” and “sucker” moniker. Now deceased, our father, returned to farm country with his back fully scarred as the result of a German potato masher tossed into his foxhole during the Battle of Metz. He also took a German Mauser round in his right elbow. Loser, right?

You, POTUS, are a spineless, cowardly, sniveling disgrace. The men and women who’ve given up prime earning years of their lives to serve in the United States military forces deserve your eternal gratitude and and sincere praise rather than derision for not chasing money.

Nearly twenty years after the end of World War II, our father’s son joined the United States Army , too. Within months following our graduation from basic training with legions of other “losers” and “suckers” — again from American small, rural communities to large cities — thousands of us were Vietnam bound. Had you not gotten the rich guys’ deferral deference, you’d have been there, too.

It’s too bad you weren’t there with us — you might have come out a different person. Surely, saying stuff you say now then would have gotten you an ass-kicking. In Vietnam, nobody cared who your daddy was or how much money you had.

But you’re not a “loser” or a “sucker.”

Or are you?

You, POTUS, are the most despicable loser of all. Absent character, ethics and moral fabric, you have commitment only to yourself. All the money in the world will not douse the intensity of the flames you’ll endure in an eternal hell.