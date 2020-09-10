Thursday’s news items [about voting; proactive policing; CareerLink at the Library & more] – 9/10/2020

“Today in one sentence | Top Trump appointees at the Department of Homeland Security repeatedly tried to “censor or manipulate” reports on Russia’s interference in the U.S. elections because it ‘made the President look bad’; Trump admitted weeks before the first confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death that he knew the coronavirus ‘is deadly stuff […] more deadly’ than the flu, but he ‘wanted to always play it down’ because ‘I don’t want to create a panic’; Trump claimed that he’s ‘taking the high road’ by not meeting with top Democrats to discuss the next coronavirus relief package; The Justice Department will represent Trump in a defamation suit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s; Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pressured employees at his former company to make donations to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them through bonuses; and Michael Cohen claimed that Trump is an authoritarian, racist sexual predator who ‘loved Putin.'” – whatthefuckjusthappenedtoday.com

“Trump lied. | He knew.” – Letters From an American

Rather a sucker than a coward | “Fox News: “When the President spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, ‘It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker’.” – Showbiz411.

Who votes? | “Despite the health risks during the pandemic, research reports older Americans are more concerned about recent problems with the Postal Service. – Newsy and “Americans who rely on social media or word of mouth for news are the least likely to be registered to vote. – Nieman Labs

Proactive policing | From the municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Elizabethtown’s “Council also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding for a one-year pilot partnership between borough police and Lancaster-based nonprofit ADVOZ. The group specializes in restorative justice and conflict mediation. Police Chief Ed Cunningham said he hopes the program will help his department handle neighborhood and landlord-tenant disputes more effectively by seeking solutions outside the criminal and court systems. Council approved a $500 one-time donation to the program. Additional funding comes from the Lancaster County Bar Association.”

“Donald Trump, Of All People | Accuses Biden and Harris of Undermining Science” – Vanity Fair

Rantin’ “right wing” Randy | A regular letter-to-the editor, Randy Herman, takes on Spooky Nook Sports in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.