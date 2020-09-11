Friday’s news items, part 2 [evictions; unmasked councillor & more] – 9/11/2020

“‘Uncharted waters’: | Courts prepare to hear landlord complaints while navigating eviction moratoriums” – Lancaster Online – A quick scan of the cases before District Justice Miles Bixler show mostly Columbia parking violations and evictions.

Unmasked | Notice the only unmasked person at last night’s Columbia Borough Parks and Recreation Committee meeting is the “leader”: Councillor Pam Williams! Gulp, why is she modeling nation’s chief dumass actions? What’s brought about the change in attitude from the same councillor who avoided so many council meetings just a few months ago?

We found some Columbia landlords on this list | “September 2020 Delinquent Tax Report (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest

accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

Replaces Gypsy Kitchen | There’s a new cafe owner at Lancaster Theological Seminary that’s taking the place of the Gypsy Kitchen. The Gypsy Kitchen operators are slated to be the restaurant opening in Columbia’s Market House. – Lancaster Online

Avengers fans | will remember the stunning Emma Peel. The Avengers, was “a quirky spy show of the adventures of eccentrically suave British Agent John Steed and his predominately female partners — one of whom was Diana Rigg whose obituary appeared yesterday.

Lancaster County | Sheriff Sale listing

Lancaster County | Drug Task Force auction of seized property