Sunday’s news items [it’s the economy; obituary of local interest; haters’ journal & more & more] – 9/26/2020

Out of town guests | You may want to look at the Pa Department of Agriculture’s restaurant inspection for the Comfort Inn before suggesting they stay there.

Obituary of local interest | “Patricia J. “Patty” Schopf

“Letters provide pulse of country” | One of the letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is entitled “Letters provide pulse of country.” The writer applauds the letters she reads as being “as good for us as sitting in a classroom or reading a quality magazine.” Perhaps! Certainly there are many opinions expressed. Read them closely, though, and it’s fairly evident which of the writers are of older demographics. They tend to cling to their dogmatic beliefs; they tend to be irrationally conservative. The generations that are younger are the ones who will have to live with the decisions made by older elected public servants and older voters. We wonder whether the younger generations today will feel the same guilt about the decisions their parents and grandparents made as the descendants of Nazis and “everyday German citizens” who said nothing nearly 90 years ago.

Well, are you? | “Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?” – Marketplace

whack job instigator | “Who’s behind Lancaster Patriot? An alt-right podcaster from Texas, investigation shows” – Lancaster Online

what inspires local haters | Lancaster Blog

Progressive signal in West Hempfield Township | From the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: The West Hempfield Township board of supervisors “approved authorizing the township solicitor to draft an ordinance that would change possession of small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia from a misdemeanor to a summary offense. Township Manager Andrew Stern said the decision is being made ‘in order to make the enforcement and prosecution a more efficient and fair process.’”

Meanwhile, in Columbia | From the same Municipal Briefs: Columbia’s “Borough Council approved the placement of a historic bronze plaque on the Columbia Market House by the Columbia Economic Development Corporation,” part of a “project recognizing Columbia’s historic sites, co-sponsored by the Columbia Economic Development Corporation, Columbia Historic Preservation Society and Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. Selected buildings are located primarily in the 100-400 blocks of Cherry, Locust and Walnut streets plus the first block of South Second Street. The project includes research on the borough’s historic structures, placement of historic markers, a brochure, a walking tour and a digital virtual map.”