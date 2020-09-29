Tuesday’s news items [about holes & more] – 9/29/2020

Wormholes | “Are some black holes wormholes in disguise? Gamma-ray blasts may shed clues.” – Live Science

“Black holes | so big we don’t know how they form could be hiding in the universe” – Live Science

a$$holes | Could be applied to almost any of us. For nominating two seventy-something white guys to lead this nation in the next four years. For wanting (want a close up look, watch the “debate(?)” tonight. One thing is certain, American citizens qualify for allowing all these elected and appointed public servants in DC to become multi-kazillionaires at citizen expense.

news release | “Government Guaranteed Home Loans for Lancaster County, Pennsylvania”