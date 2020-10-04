Sunday’s news items [what to believe; Tuesday’s council work session; library events & more] – 10/4/2020

“meaningless” policy | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s “Letter Policy” says one thing, yet the first two letters in today’s newspaper both exceed the stated letter limit of 250 words by more than double. A few weeks ago, another excessively worded letter ostensibly signed by Lancaster County veterans (two of the more prominent are county commissioners) was published. Today’s examples, again, seem to prove that it’s who you are that dictates the increasingly common standards deviations.
Tuesday evening | Columbia Borough council work session agenda is posted at the Borough Website. Speaking about standards, the borough council will be Discussing Borough Code Section 130 – Historic District. And additional funding for the Police Department. How to attend the meeting? See below.
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/783161061
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (571) 317-3116
Access Code: 783-161-061
Other news items you may find of interest:
- “Here are 8 reasons COVID is so much worse than the skeptics think” – Raw Story
- “School Nurses Battle Shortages, Extra Pandemic Duties” – Newsy
- “A message from the future II: the years of repair | Can we imagine a better future? If we stop talking about what winning actually looks like, isn’t that the same as giving up?” – The Intercept
- “Local Officials Say They Need More Time to Spend CARES Act Money, as Future Aid Remains in Doubt” – Route Fifty
- “The COVID-19 Pandemic And The Opioid Epidemic Collide” – Newsy
“This is a fraught time for the United States | our adversaries are likely rubbing their hands together in glee. No matter your politics, please pray that Trump recovers fully.” Here are two longer reads about the current state of affairs: