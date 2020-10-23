Friday’s news items [must be 2020: H.A.R.B. & football; library events; sheriff’s sales; letter to the editor & more] – 10/23/2020

tutti fruiti Rudy | “Rudy Giuliani’s Embarrassing Borat Hotel Room Scene, Explained” – GQ

Big game tonite | “Columbia (3-1, 4-1) at Elco (4-0, 5-0): The Raiders captured five section championships prior to this season, and they were all shared titles. A win here, and Elco captures the flag all to itself. The Raiders have won eight games in a row against the Crimson Tide, dating back to 2011. Elco, which has won 12 regular-season games in a row, features the top-ranked defense in the league; the Raiders are yielding just 178 yards a game, and they’ll need to curtail Columbia’s balanced attack. … Key kid: Tide QB Robert Footman leads the league in passing yards (1,121) and TD tosses (12).” – Lancaster Online

Must be 2020 | Can you believe that Manheim Central and Lancaster Catholic football teams have “Oh for 2020” league records?

Must be 2020 | Can you believe the best this nation can offer is two old white guys to lead this great nation into the next four years?

Must be 2020 | Can you believe a municipal Historic Architectural Review Board (H.A.R.B.) meeting presided over with no regard for the stipulations cited: “The HARB shall be composed of not less than five members and, of those: one member shall be a registered architect; one member shall be a licensed real estate broker; one member shall be the Building Inspector; and the remaining members shall be property owners who reside in the historic district who have a demonstrated interest, knowledge, ability, experience or expertise in restoration, historic rehabilitation, or neighborhood conservation or revitalization and who have an interest in the preservation of the historic district.”

Must be 2020 | Can you believe despite the raft of resignations from the previous H.A.R.B. members, the borough still lists them at the H.A.R.B. Webpage.

Must be 2020 | What a great lead statement in a letter-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I’ve never expected much from Congressman Lloyd Smucker, and I’ve received even less.”

Must be 2020 | How about these lucid lines from another letter-to-the-editor writer, an adult with intelligence from West Hempfield Township: “When I think about the situations these people found themselves in, I am almost embarrassed to think that I harbor even one iota of resentment for the restrictions COVID-19 is bringing to my life. ‘While I believe it is still nine to 12 months away, I think there are better times ahead of us.’”

Columbia letter writer | This letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is from Columbia:

“The power of repeating a lie

“’We have done a phenomenal job with respect to COVID-19,’ President Donald Trump said in September. How many times has Trump said something like that?

“It reminds me of the following quote, which is often attributed (but without a primary source) to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s minister of propaganda: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic, and/ or military consequences of the lie.

“It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”

“Sounds like the state of Trump’s America.” – Jack Blevins Columbia

Listing | Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sales

Lancaster County’s | October 2020 Delinquent Tax Report (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)