Sunday’s news items [obituaries; Must be 2020!; Kindred Connection & more] – 10/25/2020

Local obituary notices | Patricia Ann Roye • John W. Shenk

(Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource)

“Worried the election is impacting your mental health? | Experts share tips for self-care.” – Public Source

Must be 2020! | “Penn State football falls to Indiana in overtime” – The Daily Collegian

Did Michael Penix score this game-winning 2-point conversion? pic.twitter.com/oGR1f7QQhO — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Jo Jorgensen: “Maybe, we’ll see.” | “Libertarian could spell trouble for Trump in Pennsylvania” – Lancaster Online

“Column: Donald Trump hasn’t lost his mind. | He’s just a lonely man looking for love.” – The Chicago Tribune

“We’re Not a Democracy” | “Four years ago, the nation tumbled down the Trump rabbit hole. We’ve been lost in the dark so long it’s hard to know which way is up.” – The Intercept

Columbia’s Kindred Connections, “a retail community of upcycle artists, new handmade artists and professional curators of vintage/ antique goods” is on facebook. And Kindred Connections is readying for the Christmas Holidays.

“‘Not an amusement park’ | York’s Mount Rose Cemetery trick-or-treat event angers families” – The York Dispatch