Thurday’s news items [we are a firewall; turnback time: clocks and Harley’s electric bicycle; COVID-19 reality & more] – 10/29/2020

Erie County’s taking a stand | “Erie County restricts activities of openly armed residents near the polls if they aren’t voting” – SpotLight PA

Turn back weekend | “Daylight saving time ends Sunday: 8 things to know about ‘falling back’” – VOX

Rush to play | “The latest cancellation, announced today, is the Big Ten game scheduled for Saturday between Wisconsin and Nebraska because of an outbreak on the Wisconsin team. As of this morning, six players and six staff members, including the head coach, tested positive, and the team halted all activities for at least seven days. The game will not be rescheduled.” – Fast Forward

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” as he so often says. | “America Is About to Choose How Bad the Pandemic Will Get: If Donald Trump is reelected, he will continue to downplay the threat of the coronavirus, and more Americans will fall ill.” – The Atlantic

A shipload of opinions | Three pages —yep, three pages — of letters to the editor are in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Can you guess what they’re about?

Reality | “The Covid-19 tipping point doctors fear most is getting closer”but “Death rates fell because doctors’ understanding of Covid-19 and treating it has improved.” – VOX

Succinctly stated | This letter to the editor: “If Donald Trump loses the election, he may be polite for the first time in his life when he says, ‘Pardon me.’” – The Boston Globe

“Harley-Davidson | reveals its first electric bicycle that pulls inspiration from the company’s original 1903 motorcycle, the Serial One” – The Daily Mail

Planet 9 | A new planet is found … maybe. – Live Science