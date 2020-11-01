Sunday’s news items [food inspections, best part of the trail; oh for 2020 & more] – 11/1/2020

The best? | Crable column: “3 miles added to Susquehanna River trail may be best of all” – Lancaster Online

Amen! | “‘What do we mean by “conservative Christian’”? The Christ we meet in the Gospels is anything but conservative. He upends the status quo and behaves as a radical to the people of his time.” – from this letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Let’s say PA Department of Agriculture food serving establishment inspections | This week’s includes two Turkey Hill convenience stores: Linden Street and Prospect Road (in West Hempfield Township).

Oh for 2020 | “Penn State football has its back ‘against the wall’ after finding itself 0-2 with Ohio State loss” – Centre Daily Times

Why? Because we can. | “Now That More Americans Can Work From Anywhere, Many Are Planning To Move Away” – NPR

“‘A whole lot of hurt’ | Fauci warns of covid-19 surge, offers blunt assessment of Trump’s response.” – The Washington Post

“opposing political views live side by side” | “How the election is deepening divisions in a small Pennsylvania town” – a four minute video – The Washington Post

“Here’s why | Many White Men Love Trump’s Coronavirus Response: More than 80 percent of Republicans think the president is doing a great job with the pandemic.” – The Atlantic

“Analysis | Voter suppression at center of 2020 power struggle. The country is experiencing demographic changes that threaten the disproportionate hold that white people have on political power and wealth in this country. The Republican Party, reliant on a shrinking base motivated by the fear of growing diversity, is aggressively using both new and age-old tactics for disenfranchising Black, Latino and Native American voters.” – Center for Public Integrity