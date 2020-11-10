Tuesday’s news items [Happy Birthday, USMC; become a pen pal; updated meeting agenda; football score & more] – 11/10/2020

reduce social isolation | Tried clicking on the Borough’s announced program to tackle the loneliness exacerbated by the pandemic? Click here.

the adults in the room? | “Manheim Township parents arrested after hosting underage drinking parties during pandemic: police” – Lancaster Online

Gimme’ muh freedom | This governor’s looking out for the freedom of the whole society:“One Republican Governor Reversed Course on a Mask Mandate. Others Are Still Resisting.” – Route Fifty

Who will pay? | “Delinquent Electric Bills from the Pandemic Are Coming Due.” – Route Fifty

Now updated | and final meeting agenda with supporting packet information for tonight’s Borough Council meeting.

Football | “Big plays doom Columbia as Southern Huntingdon soars past Crimson Tide” – Lancaster Online

“the world’s town square | Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views. Engage with real people, not bots. Parler is people and privacy-focused, and gives you the tools you need to curate your Parler experience.” It’ll be where the haters on some of the private facebook groups wind up.

Penn Live: “Newsweek reports Parler, a social platform pitched as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, rose to No. 1 on the Apple and Google download charts over the past week and still sits in the top spot Monday. Analytics firm SensorTower said the app had attracted around 200,000 downloads last month but may have seen even more as the presidential election swung in favor of Joe Biden.”

Happy birthday | United States Marine Corps