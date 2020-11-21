Saturday’s news items [Beat the porch pirates; over the top Extraordinary Give; fraud for a motorcycle & more] – 11/21/2020

PennDOT news item | “Beam Setting Scheduled at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange in Lancaster County”

Weekly Borough Update | From the Borough facebook page

“That’s extraordinary! | This year the biggest ExtraGive yet: more than 30,000 donors gave over $13 million to support 522 organizations!

If this was a football game, you wouldn’t want to play them | It’s OK when they win, but look out if they lose. – Five Thirty Eight

“Give it up!” | US Chamber of Commerce’s message to Trump – Vanity Fair

Fraud for a bike | “Mount Joy woman embezzled nearly $60K meant to help fund York County organizations: DA’s office” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Beat them | “10 Tips to Send Porch Pirates Packing” – AARP

It’s has to be true | … it was on facebook! – the above is a comment at a local facebook group