17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [legal notices; Library activity; weather warm-up; missing: ethics; & more] – 11/19/2020

legal notice

actually a few | legal notices affecting Columbia at Lancaster Online

Four score and … | Today’s the anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg AddressHistory.com

Take and Make Turkey Headband

Good weather coming | “Winds slowly calm down through the rest of the week with dry, sunny skies and 60s by Friday!”FOX43-TV

So much for that myth! | “York scored the first constitution. Let’s dismiss that first capital myth”The York Daily Record

not so fast | “At-home health tests are booming amid coronavirus. Experts warn about their safety”Penn Live

Now where did we put our ethics? | OPINION: “There’s no bottom for how low Republicans will let Trump go” – The Boston Globe

Leading killer | Trump Coronavirus kills over 250,000 Americans.

