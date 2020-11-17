Tuesday’s news items [budget meeting; legal notices; abusers; Trump’s coronavirus & more] 11/17/2020

Legal notices | Several legal notices appear in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “LEGAL NOTICE THE ZONING HEARING BOARD OF THE BOROUGH OF COLUMBIA WILL MEET ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 02 2020 AT 7 00 P M IN THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING AT 308 LOCUST STREET COLUMBIA PA TO CONSIDER” (continue reading) and “NOTICE OF INTENT OF THE BOROUGH COUNCIL OF COLUMBIA BOROUGH LANCASTER COUNTY PA TO ADOPT ORDINANCE NO 922-2020 AMENDING CHAPTER 1 ARTICLE II (continue reading).

Published legal notices | at the Borough Website.

Thursday night budget meeting | The agenda and supporting files are posted at the Borough Website. The budget proposal includes: $1,535,000 for the McGinness Airport Developement (sic) Project $1,495MM Purchase Price, Year 1 Consulting/Contracting, Legal/Advertising.

Ah, jeez, councillor | “Alleged victim testifies that York City Council member Lou Rivera raped him” – The York Dispatch

data from Pennsylvania Department of Health Website

Still the leading killer | Trump’s coronavirus is still the global leading killer with nearly 253,000 American deaths caused by a complete failure to act in a responsible manner .

Say it ain’t so, Buffy! | “Nurse’s tweets, about severely ill COVID-19 patients who insist they aren’t infected, go viral.” – FOX43-TV

THIS IS REAL! | “Grieving caregivers dread the next wave” – The York Dispatch

WTH! | “… 90,000 sex abuse claims.” Nope, not the Catholic Church this time. – FOX43-TV

Who pays when municipalities fight legal issues? | You do. “Pa. counties use taxpayer dollars for defense against Trump campaign lawsuits” – WITF