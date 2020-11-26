17512 Columbia

Today’s news items [Happy Thanksgiving; police communications; trusted staffers; On Saturday: Winterfest in Columbia& more] – 11/26/2020

happy thanksgiving

Today is Thanksgiving | Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the United States.History.com

Looking for a police officer | “Join our team – serve your community – open police officer position.”Lititz Borough Crime Watch page

Also looking for a police officer | The Borough has the following open position(s):
Police Officer Columbia Borough Website

roundabout

“way to convey” communication | “The roundabout at the intersection of Rothsville Road / Clay Road (Warwick Township) is now open.”Lititz Borough Police Crimewatch

Ah, those trusted staffers | VFW theftLititz Borough Police Crimewatch

More crapola & sacrilege | “Pa. GOP senators give Trump campaign platform to air false election narratives”WITF [These overpaid, underperforming clowns cavorting with this lunatic in Gettysburg is insane,] 

columbia winter fest

