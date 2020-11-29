Sunday’s news items [obituaries of local interest; play like a girl; write-ins accept the election results & more] – 11/29/2020

Obituaries of local interest | Beatrice Maggie Barnett • Cletus F. Kemmick • Florence A. “Flossie” Leibfried •

None of these, as far as we know | Nope, none of these write-in vote-getters in the weeks ago Presidential election is contesting the election results. The complete list of “write-in” vote-getters is posted at the Lancaster County Board of Elections Website..

Columbians, too | cast ballots with “write-in’s.

November 2020 Delinquent Tax Report – (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

a first of sorts | “Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes Power-5 college football history after giving halftime speech in her ‘goalkeeper voice'” – The Tennesseean