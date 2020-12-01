Tuesday’s news items [Today is December 1; obituaries of interest; borough council meeting; school board meeting, too & more] – 12/1/2020

Obituaries of local interest | Rose Marie Brommer • Ingeborg O. Richardson • Chad R. Houser

Today’s December 1 | It’s the first day of the last month of this hideous year, 2020. And now everyone knows THIS IS REAL! “COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record High.” – Newsy

Lancaster County’s not immune | and the “deaths are increasing in Lancaster County and spreading more broadly beyond nursing homes” – Lancaster OnLine‘

On December 1, 1955 | a lady got on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama and was subsequently “jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.” – History.com

Tonight | There’s a council work session (12.01.2020 Work Session Agenda Packet). The meeting begins at 7:00 pm. – Columbia Borough Website

And in a tangentially related note | “I am Becky Young and I am running for Columbia Borough Council!” – announcement at facebook page

Tonight, too | A Columbia Borough School District board of director’s meeting (12/1/2020 [6:00PM-8:00PM] @ 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512) with these agenda items: :

1. Welcome and Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Property Committee (Mrs. Keyser – Chair) a. Information Item – Update on Cleaning Protocols and Supply Inventory (Board Goal # 2 – Reopening Plan) b. Information Item – Update on DAC Steeple and Roof 4. Finance Committee (Miss Hohenadel – Chair) a. Information Item – Use of Financial Resources to Support the Board’s goals b. Agenda Item – Approval of the Revised Senior Citizen Tax Rebate Program c. Agenda Item – Approval of the Accelerated Budget Opt Out Resolution Certifying Tax Rate Within Inflation Index 5. Adjournment

What a year! | “What I Saw as a 2020 Census Worker” – Route Fifty

Oh happy day if you’re … | one of the “mainstream conservatives, anti-Semites, and white supremacists, millions of Trump supporters” – Nieman Lab