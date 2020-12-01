17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [Today is December 1; obituaries of interest; borough council meeting; school board meeting, too & more] – 12/1/2020

Obituaries of local interest | Rose Marie Brommer • Ingeborg O. Richardson Chad R. Houser

Today’s December 1 | It’s the first day of the last month of this hideous year, 2020. And now everyone knows THIS IS REAL! “COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record High.”Newsy

Lancaster County’s not immune | and the “deaths are increasing in Lancaster County and spreading more broadly beyond nursing homes”Lancaster OnLine

rosa parks

On December 1, 1955 | a lady got on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama and was subsequently “jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.”History.com

Tonight | There’s a council work session (12.01.2020 Work Session Agenda Packet). The meeting begins at 7:00 pm. – Columbia Borough Website

And in a tangentially related note | “I am Becky Young and I am running for Columbia Borough Council!” – announcement at facebook page

Tonight, too | A Columbia Borough School District board of director’s meeting (12/1/2020   [6:00PM-8:00PM]  @  200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512) with these agenda items: :

What a year! | “What I Saw as a 2020 Census Worker”Route Fifty

Oh happy day if you’re … | one of the “mainstream conservatives, anti-Semites, and white supremacists, millions of Trump supporters”Nieman Lab

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s