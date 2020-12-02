Wednesday’s news items [get a new plan, Stan; notes on last night’s meeting topics; “Lunch, Beer & Jesus” & more] – 12/2/2020

There’s got to be a better model! | It’s just days after the Extradorindary Give and already our mailboxes have been hammered with “donate more” messages from non-profit agencies. How many times do they keep going to the same well; in a way they’re starting to look more like slimey politicians. The Burg writes this: “A Time to Give: Nonprofits depend on special holiday fundraisers and volunteers. What will they do this year?”

Gee, lookit what might happen … | if the “elected public servants” remember they’re in office to attend to safety, health and welfare of the people they represent,: “Lawmakers Propose $908 Billion Covid Relief Plan in Bid to End Gridlock.”

Tested the links? | The above is a screen shot from the Columbia Borough Website that shows links to social media sites. Tried clicking on the links? During last night’s meeting (videostreamed and archived at the borough facebook page) the assembled folks rambled about the spectrum about marketing in a digital world. Folks, there’s an existing platform connects the messiness of digital communication: Hootsuite. It aligns “All your social media accounts, in one place – Hootsuite gives you everything you need to run social media like an expert.”

Be advised | This notice is posted at the Borough Website and its facebook page: “NEW TEMPORARY LOBBY HOURS – M/W/F 8am -1pm and T/Th 12pm-4pm”

It’s not only facebook, but … | while facebook is not the only “social media” platform out there in the digital jungle, definitely, it is the king of the jungle. And the king of the Lancaster County government’s facebook king of the jungle is : the municipality’s facebook page has 1,000 followers. Followed by:

Columbia, 1,545 followers

Elizabethtown, 3,191 followers

Ephrata, no connection from its organized business Website to any social media

Lancaster, 12,580

Lititz, 825 followers, but Lititz has a numerous other pages (Lititz Hometown Christmas, Lititz, PA, Lititz Springs Park, etc.) with tens of thousands of followers

Manheim, 1,237 followers

Marietta, 623 followers

Mount Joy, 585 followers

maximizing facebook | “Successful Facebook marketing strategies for your business” – The Drum

Going | “VF Outlet in West Reading to close” – WFMZ-TV69

WARNING: Long read | But a good, feel good read. | “The dreamingest, wishingest visionaries ever: A call-in radio show with messages for incarcerated loved ones, a brewpub that employs people with felony convictions, and a brick-oven bakery in an abandoned elementary school. Last fall and winter, Tom Lee travelled Central Appalachia in search of a better understanding. In a region that has had its share of stories of despair, Lee found stories of hope, community, and creativity.” – The Bitter Southerner

Points made in this letter-to-the-editor | “Lawmakers focusing on wrong things” – Lancaster Online

What | no updates since August? – Lancaster County Coroner’s Report